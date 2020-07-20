SNL Bearings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, down 70.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SNL Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in June 2020 down 70.24% from Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020 down 147.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020 down 127.97% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019.
SNL Bearings shares closed at 113.85 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.16% returns over the last 6 months and -56.22% over the last 12 months.
|SNL Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.83
|8.50
|9.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.83
|8.50
|9.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.67
|2.17
|2.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|0.67
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.94
|2.24
|2.37
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.25
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|2.02
|2.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|1.15
|1.89
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|1.37
|2.08
|Interest
|0.07
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|1.36
|2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|1.36
|2.08
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.46
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.90
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.90
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|2.49
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|2.49
|4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|2.49
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|2.49
|4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am