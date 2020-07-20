SNL Bearings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, down 70.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in June 2020 down 70.24% from Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020 down 147.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020 down 127.97% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 113.85 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.16% returns over the last 6 months and -56.22% over the last 12 months.