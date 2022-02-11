SML Isuzu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 249.88 crore, up 35.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.88 crore in December 2021 up 35.92% from Rs. 183.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2021 up 2.27% from Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021 down 7.89% from Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2020.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 644.15 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 27.42% over the last 12 months.