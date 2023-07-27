SIS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,976.73 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,976.73 crore in June 2023 up 11.15% from Rs. 2,678.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.51 crore in June 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 82.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.80 crore in June 2023 up 15.96% from Rs. 127.46 crore in June 2022.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

SIS shares closed at 444.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.