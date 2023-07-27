English
    SIS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,976.73 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,976.73 crore in June 2023 up 11.15% from Rs. 2,678.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.51 crore in June 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 82.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.80 crore in June 2023 up 15.96% from Rs. 127.46 crore in June 2022.

    SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

    SIS shares closed at 444.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,976.732,995.662,678.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,976.732,995.662,678.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6816.4912.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.2817.765.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.631.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,431.182,406.882,146.90
    Depreciation35.7538.7728.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses376.27419.23391.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.2995.8992.13
    Other Income8.7614.896.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.05110.7898.87
    Interest32.7431.7224.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.3279.0674.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.3279.0674.21
    Tax-4.95-7.69-7.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.2786.7582.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.2786.7582.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.246.360.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates89.5193.1182.54
    Equity Share Capital72.8772.8773.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,343.782,260.432,064.86
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.146.395.61
    Diluted EPS6.096.335.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.146.395.61
    Diluted EPS6.096.335.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:42 am

