Sintex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.65 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 654.65 crore in September 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 644.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.63 crore in September 2022 down 67.87% from Rs. 174.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 down 102.32% from Rs. 99.98 crore in September 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)
|Sintex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|654.65
|897.55
|644.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|654.65
|897.55
|644.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|478.80
|718.44
|469.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|57.12
|-34.37
|-32.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.11
|43.32
|42.01
|Depreciation
|65.82
|65.10
|66.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|91.07
|109.83
|81.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-82.27
|-4.77
|17.77
|Other Income
|14.13
|14.26
|16.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-68.14
|9.49
|33.87
|Interest
|224.49
|217.11
|208.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-292.63
|-207.62
|-174.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-292.63
|-207.62
|-174.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-292.63
|-207.62
|-174.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-292.63
|-207.62
|-174.32
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-3.46
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-3.46
|-2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-3.46
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-3.46
|-2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
