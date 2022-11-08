English
    Sintex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.65 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.65 crore in September 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 644.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.63 crore in September 2022 down 67.87% from Rs. 174.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 down 102.32% from Rs. 99.98 crore in September 2021.

    Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)

    Sintex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.65897.55644.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.65897.55644.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials478.80718.44469.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks57.12-34.37-32.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.1143.3242.01
    Depreciation65.8265.1066.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.07109.8381.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-82.27-4.7717.77
    Other Income14.1314.2616.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-68.149.4933.87
    Interest224.49217.11208.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-292.63-207.62-174.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-292.63-207.62-174.33
    Tax-----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-292.63-207.62-174.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-292.63-207.62-174.32
    Equity Share Capital59.9259.9259.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.88-3.46-2.91
    Diluted EPS-4.88-3.46-2.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.88-3.46-2.91
    Diluted EPS-4.88-3.46-2.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm