Sintex Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 661.42 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.42 crore in March 2019 up 7.21% from Rs. 616.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.62 crore in March 2019 down 262.1% from Rs. 52.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2019 down 96.89% from Rs. 134.73 crore in March 2018.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.75 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.60% returns over the last 6 months and -53.03% over the last 12 months.