Sintex Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 661.42 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 661.42 crore in March 2019 up 7.21% from Rs. 616.93 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.62 crore in March 2019 down 262.1% from Rs. 52.82 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2019 down 96.89% from Rs. 134.73 crore in March 2018.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.75 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.60% returns over the last 6 months and -53.03% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
|
|Sintex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|661.42
|720.39
|616.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|661.42
|720.39
|616.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|436.23
|463.48
|359.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.94
|-11.89
|-11.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.46
|48.99
|43.81
|Depreciation
|61.49
|59.05
|39.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|166.30
|93.07
|127.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.00
|67.69
|56.87
|Other Income
|15.70
|16.68
|38.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.30
|84.37
|95.19
|Interest
|65.88
|50.61
|33.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-123.18
|33.76
|61.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-123.18
|33.76
|61.94
|Tax
|-37.56
|9.67
|9.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-85.62
|24.09
|52.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-85.62
|24.09
|52.82
|Equity Share Capital
|59.41
|59.41
|59.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|0.41
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|0.41
|0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|0.41
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|0.41
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited