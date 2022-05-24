Sintex Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.49 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.49 crore in March 2022 up 42.53% from Rs. 721.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 119.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 144.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.79 crore in March 2022 up 12.35% from Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)