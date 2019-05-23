Sintex Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 591.54 crore, down 4.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.54 crore in March 2019 down 4.17% from Rs. 617.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.27 crore in March 2019 down 258.95% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 100.06% from Rs. 140.51 crore in March 2018.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.75 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.60% returns over the last 6 months and -53.03% over the last 12 months.