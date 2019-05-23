Sintex Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 591.54 crore, down 4.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 591.54 crore in March 2019 down 4.17% from Rs. 617.27 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.27 crore in March 2019 down 258.95% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 100.06% from Rs. 140.51 crore in March 2018.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.75 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.60% returns over the last 6 months and -53.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sintex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|591.54
|832.90
|617.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|591.54
|832.90
|617.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|427.92
|452.47
|359.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.83
|117.42
|110.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-47.26
|-12.84
|-125.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.48
|49.02
|43.90
|Depreciation
|61.51
|59.06
|39.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.67
|97.94
|135.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.61
|69.83
|53.50
|Other Income
|9.01
|21.58
|47.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.60
|91.41
|100.97
|Interest
|69.71
|55.13
|36.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-131.31
|36.28
|64.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-131.31
|36.28
|64.55
|Tax
|-40.04
|10.51
|7.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.27
|25.77
|57.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.27
|25.77
|57.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-91.27
|25.77
|57.42
|Equity Share Capital
|59.41
|59.41
|59.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|0.43
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|0.43
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|0.43
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|0.43
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
