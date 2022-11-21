English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE |Tata Power MD-CEO Praveer Sinha On Energy Business
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivom Investme Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivom Investment & Consultancy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 1240% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Shivom Investme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.50 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.

    Shivom Investment & Consultancy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.520.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.520.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.500.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.02-0.01
    Other Income0.01--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.020.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.020.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.020.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.020.01
    Equity Share Capital69.9569.9569.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.02----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.02----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Shivom Investme #Shivom Investment & Consultancy
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am