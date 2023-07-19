Shish Industrie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore in June 2023 down 4.91% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2023 up 10.7% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 377.55 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 120.21% returns over the last 6 months and 98.66% over the last 12 months.