English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shish Industrie Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shish Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in June 2023 up 0.94% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 up 1.34% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 4.08% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022.

    Shish Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    Shish Industrie shares closed at 377.55 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 120.21% returns over the last 6 months and 98.66% over the last 12 months.

    Shish Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6118.7217.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6118.7217.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.6614.3014.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-2.41-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.540.70
    Depreciation0.280.330.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.082.631.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.173.331.35
    Other Income1.10-0.370.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.272.962.15
    Interest0.210.210.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.062.752.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.062.752.04
    Tax0.470.430.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.592.331.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.592.331.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.592.331.57
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.0610.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.422.201.54
    Diluted EPS1.422.201.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.422.201.54
    Diluted EPS1.422.201.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Shish Industrie #Shish Industries
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!