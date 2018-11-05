Sheetal Diamond Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, up 1.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore in September 2018 up 1.73% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2018 up 1932.26% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2018 up 3700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

Sheetal Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2017.

Sheetal Diamond shares closed at 4.94 on October 22, 2018 (BSE)