Sharika Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.77% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 108.26% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 85.9% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.59 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.70% returns over the last 6 months and -79.28% over the last 12 months.