    Sharda Cropchem: Why are we cautious on the stock despite a steep correction?

    Given the currency trend, we expect margin pressure to sustain in the near term and have reduced our margin assumptions for FY23

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    Bharat Gianani
    October 28, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Sharda Cropchem: Why are we cautious on the stock despite a steep correction?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Weak Sep 2022 quarter results Agrochemical volumes likely to be subdued in the current fiscal Margin pressure to sustain in the near term Valuations close to historical average, but more downside risks prevail Sharda Cropchem (SCC; CMP: Rs 399; Market cap: Rs 3,603 crore) posted a disappointing margin performance in the September 2022 quarter, weighed down mainly by an increase in sourcing costs after the depreciation of the Euro against the USD. Given the currency headwinds, margin pressures are likely to sustain in the...

