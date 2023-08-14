English
    Shalimar Paints Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in June 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 109.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2023 down 6.65% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 60.64% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

    Shalimar Paints shares closed at 156.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Paints
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.63135.83109.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.63135.83109.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.2396.2484.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.895.306.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.28-3.31-11.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2315.0511.97
    Depreciation3.283.183.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1928.6221.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.91-9.25-6.82
    Other Income1.613.471.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.30-5.78-5.28
    Interest3.973.844.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.27-9.62-9.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.27-9.62-9.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.27-9.62-9.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.27-9.62-9.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.27-9.62-9.63
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-1.33-1.33
    Diluted EPS-1.42-1.33-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-1.33-1.33
    Diluted EPS-1.42-1.33-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results #Shalimar Paints
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

