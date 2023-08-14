Shalimar Paints Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in June 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 109.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2023 down 6.65% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 60.64% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 156.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.