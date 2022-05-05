Shakti Pumps: Delay in business recovery and margin pressure add to its woes

Shakti Pumps has underperformed the market this year. The key reasons being slow growth, and delays in orders and the implementation of government’s programmes for installing solar pumps. While the clouds have not cleared, the size of the opportunity remains strong. The company is well placed to cash in on the opportunity, given its capabilities in developing solar-based pumps and its huge capacities. Growth is gradually picking up with the government ordering now expected to gather pace. Post the Covid-led...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays catch-up
May 4, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC says it with Q4, auto sales falter, how to build volatility, the Economic Recovery Tracker and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers