Shakti Pumps: Delay in business recovery and margin pressure add to its woes

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company posted loss at Rs 126.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed from loss of Rs 344.80 crore reported in the same period last year. However, revenue fell sharply to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 1,364.5 crore during the same period. In the financial year FY22, the loss stood at Rs 916 crore, widened from Rs 290 crore in previous year, while revenue rose moderately to Rs 5,199 crore from Rs 5,081 crore during the same period.

Shakti Pumps has underperformed the market this year. The key reasons being slow growth, and delays in orders and the implementation of government’s programmes for installing solar pumps. While the clouds have not cleared, the size of the opportunity remains strong. The company is well placed to cash in on the opportunity, given its capabilities in developing solar-based pumps and its huge capacities. Growth is gradually picking up with the government ordering now expected to gather pace. Post the Covid-led...