    SEACOAST SS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.73 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.73 crore in June 2023 up 7.16% from Rs. 93.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2023 up 65.41% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2023 down 39.67% from Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2022.

    SEACOAST SS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

    SEACOAST SS shares closed at 4.08 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.71% returns over the last 6 months and 82.96% over the last 12 months.

    SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.73115.5093.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.73115.5093.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods91.30108.7980.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.440.41
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.500.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.595.7612.58
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.595.7612.58
    Interest0.560.560.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.035.1912.12
    Exceptional Items-----8.04
    P/L Before Tax7.035.194.07
    Tax2.053.981.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.991.223.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.991.223.01
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6733.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.040.90
    Diluted EPS0.150.040.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.040.90
    Diluted EPS0.150.040.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

