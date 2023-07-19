SEACOAST SS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.73 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.73 crore in June 2023 up 7.16% from Rs. 93.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2023 up 65.41% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2023 down 39.67% from Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2022.

SEACOAST SS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 4.08 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.71% returns over the last 6 months and 82.96% over the last 12 months.