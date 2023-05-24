English
    Schneider Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.51 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 410.51 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 340.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.84 crore in March 2023 up 63960% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.91 crore in March 2023 up 223.9% from Rs. 20.04 crore in March 2022.

    Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

    Schneider Infra shares closed at 189.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 70.45% over the last 12 months.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.51574.38340.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.51574.38340.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials280.46375.56222.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.5710.8310.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.8121.0610.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.5757.6850.81
    Depreciation5.124.584.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7650.3128.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.8554.3812.62
    Other Income3.942.703.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.7957.0815.70
    Interest14.3413.5713.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.4443.522.67
    Exceptional Items-0.60---2.60
    P/L Before Tax44.8443.520.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.8443.520.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.8443.520.07
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.820.00
    Diluted EPS1.881.82--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.820.00
    Diluted EPS1.881.82--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am