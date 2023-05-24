Schneider Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.51 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.51 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 340.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.84 crore in March 2023 up 63960% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.91 crore in March 2023 up 223.9% from Rs. 20.04 crore in March 2022.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 189.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 70.45% over the last 12 months.