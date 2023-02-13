Schneider Electric Infrastructure net profit falls 17% to Rs 43.5 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

Schneider Electric said its total income fell to Rs 577.1 crore from Rs 602.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL) on Monday posted a 17 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 43.5 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of lower income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 52.3 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, SEIL said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income fell to Rs 577.1 crore from Rs 602.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 533.5 crore, compared to Rs 550 crore a year ago.

SEIL is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for the electricity network.