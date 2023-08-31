SBFC Finance: Can this new kid find a foothold in the listed financial services space?

As the stock listed at a huge premium over the issue price, investors should wait for meaningful price correction and accumulate the stock on dips

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust asset growth Margin compression on higher cost of funds Co-origination model saves cost and improves efficiency Asset quality stable Valuation premium justified on high growth prospects SBFC Finance (SBFC; CMP: Rs 89; M Cap: Rs 9,477 crore) has reported solid operating performance in its first quarterly earnings post listing earlier this month. Despite higher operating expenses and provisions, net profit grew 46 percent year on year (YoY) in the June quarter (Q1FY24) aided by strong asset under management (AUM) growth. After a stellar debut (the...