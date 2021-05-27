Sayaji Industri Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.09 crore, up 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.09 crore in March 2021 up 10.18% from Rs. 158.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021 up 754.63% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2021 up 177.97% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2020.

Sayaji Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 14.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2020.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 232.75 on May 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.89% returns over the last 6 months and 103.54% over the last 12 months.