Sanofi India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 706.10 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 706.10 crore in June 2023 up 0.97% from Rs. 699.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.90 crore in June 2023 up 2.08% from Rs. 120.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.90 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 176.80 crore in June 2022.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 53.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 52.28 in June 2022.

Sanofi India shares closed at 7,322.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.