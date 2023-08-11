Sanofi India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 706.10 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 706.10 crore in June 2023 up 0.97% from Rs. 699.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.90 crore in June 2023 up 2.08% from Rs. 120.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.90 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 176.80 crore in June 2022.

    Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 53.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 52.28 in June 2022.

    Sanofi India shares closed at 7,322.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.

    Sanofi India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations706.10736.50699.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations706.10736.50699.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.40145.50138.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods188.50210.70182.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.60-51.60-1.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.7091.80104.10
    Depreciation9.809.7010.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.90110.20114.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.40220.20150.50
    Other Income15.7025.8015.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.10246.00166.20
    Interest0.700.300.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.40245.70165.80
    Exceptional Items--17.80--
    P/L Before Tax183.40263.50165.80
    Tax60.5073.1045.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities122.90190.40120.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period122.90190.40120.40
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.3782.6752.28
    Diluted EPS53.3782.6752.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.3782.6752.28
    Diluted EPS53.3782.6752.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:44 am

