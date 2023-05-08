Sangam India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 684.70 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 684.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.24% from Rs. 738.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2023 down 44.36% from Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.33 crore in March 2023 down 28.55% from Rs. 106.83 crore in March 2022.

Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.31 in March 2022.

Sangam India shares closed at 247.70 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.94% over the last 12 months.