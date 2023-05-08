English
    Sangam India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 684.70 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 684.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.24% from Rs. 738.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2023 down 44.36% from Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.33 crore in March 2023 down 28.55% from Rs. 106.83 crore in March 2022.

    Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.31 in March 2022.

    Sangam India shares closed at 247.70 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.94% over the last 12 months.

    Sangam (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations684.70605.00738.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations684.70605.00738.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials392.03371.30416.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.290.638.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.83-30.85-4.07
    Power & Fuel71.04--68.81
    Employees Cost56.7260.0651.60
    Depreciation13.7225.1214.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.90145.0088.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1733.7492.69
    Other Income5.443.89-0.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.6137.6391.89
    Interest9.7713.4111.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8424.2280.67
    Exceptional Items-17.73-4.81-12.29
    P/L Before Tax35.1119.4168.38
    Tax4.981.8614.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1317.5554.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1317.5554.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.1317.5554.15
    Equity Share Capital45.0545.0543.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.793.9912.31
    Diluted EPS6.293.9112.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.793.9912.31
    Diluted EPS6.293.9112.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

