English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sandur Manganes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore, down 21.12% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

    Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.12% from Rs. 491.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.24 crore in December 2022 down 62.12% from Rs. 108.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.13% from Rs. 197.47 crore in December 2021.

    Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations387.92478.50491.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations387.92478.50491.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.58309.08235.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-4.10-39.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.0532.7126.33
    Depreciation15.9515.9912.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.20105.9378.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6218.89178.22
    Other Income12.1717.826.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.7936.71184.90
    Interest7.007.099.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.7929.62175.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.7929.62175.63
    Tax14.557.7166.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.2421.91108.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.2421.91108.86
    Equity Share Capital27.0127.019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.278.25120.93
    Diluted EPS15.278.25120.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.278.25120.93
    Diluted EPS15.278.25120.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited