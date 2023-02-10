Sandur Manganes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore, down 21.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.12% from Rs. 491.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.24 crore in December 2022 down 62.12% from Rs. 108.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.13% from Rs. 197.47 crore in December 2021.

Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 120.93 in December 2021.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 970.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.