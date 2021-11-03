Salzer Electro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 194.81 crore, up 30.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.81 crore in September 2021 up 30.04% from Rs. 149.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2021 up 13.31% from Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in September 2021 up 2.23% from Rs. 18.80 crore in September 2020.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2020.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 161.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)