Salora Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.75 crore, up 243.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.75 crore in June 2023 up 243.72% from Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 29.85% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 35.21% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

Salora Inter shares closed at 55.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.56% returns over the last 6 months and 40.05% over the last 12 months.