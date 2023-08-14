English
    Salora Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.75 crore, up 243.72% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.75 crore in June 2023 up 243.72% from Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 29.85% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 35.21% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

    Salora Inter shares closed at 55.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.56% returns over the last 6 months and 40.05% over the last 12 months.

    Salora International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7523.0110.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7523.0110.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.050.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1522.008.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.840.481.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.530.58
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.001.090.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-1.19-0.89
    Other Income0.060.220.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-0.97-0.75
    Interest0.270.280.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.28-1.24-0.98
    Exceptional Items---1.46--
    P/L Before Tax-1.28-2.70-0.98
    Tax-0.32-0.54-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.96-2.16-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.96-2.16-0.74
    Equity Share Capital8.818.818.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-2.45-0.84
    Diluted EPS-1.09-2.45-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-2.45-0.84
    Diluted EPS-1.09-2.45-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

