Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore, down 30.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore in September 2020 down 30.03% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020 down 39.68% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2020 down 36.64% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2019.

Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 56.75 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 27.24% returns over the last 6 months and 30.16% over the last 12 months.