Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore, down 30.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore in September 2020 down 30.03% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020 down 39.68% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2020 down 36.64% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2019.
Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 56.75 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 27.24% returns over the last 6 months and 30.16% over the last 12 months.
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.50
|6.82
|35.16
|Other Operating Income
|0.37
|0.06
|0.38
|Total Income From Operations
|24.87
|6.87
|35.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.05
|1.59
|16.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.06
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|1.44
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|2.37
|0.76
|3.42
|Employees Cost
|3.40
|2.57
|3.04
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.38
|1.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.16
|4.87
|8.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|-5.81
|2.63
|Other Income
|0.81
|2.47
|2.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.94
|-3.34
|4.72
|Interest
|0.07
|0.24
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.87
|-3.59
|4.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.87
|-3.59
|4.69
|Tax
|0.75
|-1.07
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.12
|-2.51
|3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.12
|-2.51
|3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|-0.28
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|-0.28
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|-0.28
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|-0.28
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am