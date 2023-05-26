SAIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29,130.58 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,130.58 crore in March 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 30,758.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,049.02 crore in March 2023 down 56.62% from Rs. 2,418.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,401.33 crore in March 2023 down 28.89% from Rs. 4,783.33 crore in March 2022.

SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.85 in March 2022.

SAIL shares closed at 82.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.60% over the last 12 months.