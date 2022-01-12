Sagar Cements Q3 PAT may dip 69.7% YoY to Rs. 15 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Sagar Cements to report net profit at Rs. 15 crore down 69.7% year-on-year (down 27.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 333.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 50.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 52 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

