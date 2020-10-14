Sagar Cements Q2 PAT to Rs. 43.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Sagar Cements to report net profit at Rs. 43.5 crore (up 20.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 319 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 132.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 98.4 crore.

