Sagar Cements Q2 PAT may dip 29.5% YoY to Rs 35.3 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Sagar Cements to report net profit at Rs 35.3 crore down 29.5% year-on-year (down 29.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 375.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 84 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More