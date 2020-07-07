Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,287 crore

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,287.25 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The highways builder had clocked a consolidated net loss before minority interest of Rs 86.42 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income declined to Rs 440.43 crore for the quarter under review on a consolidated basis, as against Rs 1,092.14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The total expenditure of the company also declined to Rs 584.32 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on a consolidated basis, as against Rs 1,161.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,029.36 crore.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 247.86 crore in 2018-19.