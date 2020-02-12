Sadbhav Infrastructure Project posts Rs 21.5 cr net loss in Q3

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.1 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project said in a BSE filing.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 21.5 crore during the quarter ended December, mainly on account of fall in income and increased expenses.
Total income during October-December fell to Rs 72.5 crore as compared with Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's expenses stood at Rs 94 crore as against Rs 64 crore in October-December 2018.
