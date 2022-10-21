S H Kelkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore in September 2022 up 15.43% from Rs. 358.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 22.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.44 crore in September 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|414.18
|411.39
|358.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|3.62
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|414.18
|415.01
|358.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|184.95
|227.19
|174.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.92
|4.83
|17.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.73
|48.62
|46.75
|Depreciation
|20.42
|19.79
|17.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.83
|79.50
|66.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.30
|35.08
|36.51
|Other Income
|8.72
|0.24
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.02
|35.32
|37.59
|Interest
|5.08
|4.99
|4.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.94
|30.33
|33.50
|Exceptional Items
|0.27
|1.22
|-6.20
|P/L Before Tax
|35.21
|31.55
|27.30
|Tax
|9.92
|8.26
|5.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.29
|23.29
|22.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.29
|23.29
|22.10
|Minority Interest
|-0.94
|-1.63
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.29
|21.60
|22.13
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|1.60
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|1.60
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|1.60
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|1.60
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited