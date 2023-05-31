English
    S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.43 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 472.43 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 450.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 83.01% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.57 crore in March 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 68.52 crore in March 2022.

    S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

    S H Kelkar shares closed at 107.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.

    S H Kelkar & Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations472.43383.33449.82
    Other Operating Income--1.570.81
    Total Income From Operations472.43384.90450.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.56230.68287.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.14-17.28-40.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.8953.5654.50
    Depreciation20.5219.7220.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.8774.4689.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7323.7639.80
    Other Income1.321.538.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0525.2948.43
    Interest7.476.355.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5818.9443.20
    Exceptional Items-21.76---5.76
    P/L Before Tax18.8218.9437.44
    Tax17.695.5423.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1313.4013.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1313.4013.66
    Minority Interest1.18-0.39--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.04-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.3112.9713.60
    Equity Share Capital138.42138.42138.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.960.91
    Diluted EPS0.170.960.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.960.91
    Diluted EPS0.170.960.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
