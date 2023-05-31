S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.43 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.43 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 450.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 83.01% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.57 crore in March 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 68.52 crore in March 2022.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 107.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.