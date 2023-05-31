S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 472.43 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 472.43 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 450.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2023 down 83.01% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.57 crore in March 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 68.52 crore in March 2022.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 107.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|472.43
|383.33
|449.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1.57
|0.81
|Total Income From Operations
|472.43
|384.90
|450.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.56
|230.68
|287.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.14
|-17.28
|-40.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.89
|53.56
|54.50
|Depreciation
|20.52
|19.72
|20.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.87
|74.46
|89.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.73
|23.76
|39.80
|Other Income
|1.32
|1.53
|8.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.05
|25.29
|48.43
|Interest
|7.47
|6.35
|5.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.58
|18.94
|43.20
|Exceptional Items
|-21.76
|--
|-5.76
|P/L Before Tax
|18.82
|18.94
|37.44
|Tax
|17.69
|5.54
|23.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.13
|13.40
|13.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.13
|13.40
|13.66
|Minority Interest
|1.18
|-0.39
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.31
|12.97
|13.60
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|138.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.96
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.96
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.96
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.96
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
