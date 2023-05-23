English
    RUSTOMJEE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.38 crore, up 47.3% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keystone Realtors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.38 crore in March 2023 up 47.3% from Rs. 233.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.59 crore in March 2023 up 82.23% from Rs. 42.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.20 crore in March 2023 up 52.32% from Rs. 72.35 crore in March 2022.

    RUSTOMJEE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.20 in March 2022.

    RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 496.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.82% returns over the last 6 months

    Keystone Realtors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.38126.52233.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.38126.52233.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-84.85-91.87-38.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3111.5812.21
    Depreciation1.831.120.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses321.97198.09201.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.127.6057.30
    Other Income13.259.0314.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.3716.6371.43
    Interest22.085.785.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.2910.8565.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.2910.8565.64
    Tax21.103.6520.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.197.2045.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.197.2045.53
    Minority Interest2.55-0.492.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.85-1.38-5.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.595.3342.03
    Equity Share Capital113.88113.88100.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.730.494.20
    Diluted EPS6.730.494.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.730.494.20
    Diluted EPS6.730.494.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

