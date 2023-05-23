RUSTOMJEE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.38 crore, up 47.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.38 crore in March 2023 up 47.3% from Rs. 233.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.59 crore in March 2023 up 82.23% from Rs. 42.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.20 crore in March 2023 up 52.32% from Rs. 72.35 crore in March 2022.

RUSTOMJEE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.20 in March 2022.

RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 496.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.82% returns over the last 6 months