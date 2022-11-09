English
    Rushil Decor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore in September 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 171.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2022 up 247.18% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.57 crore in September 2022 up 115.25% from Rs. 22.10 crore in September 2021.

    Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in September 2021.

    Rushil Decor shares closed at 406.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.

    Rushil Decor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.39210.78171.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.39210.78171.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.02105.3993.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.97-10.43-0.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7910.9210.30
    Depreciation6.486.126.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.4357.3745.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6541.4015.88
    Other Income0.450.170.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0941.5716.08
    Interest5.654.875.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.4536.7110.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.4536.7110.31
    Tax8.779.512.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.6827.207.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.6827.207.68
    Equity Share Capital19.9119.9119.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4013.663.86
    Diluted EPS13.4013.663.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4013.663.86
    Diluted EPS13.4013.663.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am