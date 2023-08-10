English
    Rushil Decor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.82 crore, down 8.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.82 crore in June 2023 down 8.52% from Rs. 210.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2023 down 55.17% from Rs. 27.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in June 2023 down 34.62% from Rs. 47.69 crore in June 2022.

    Rushil Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.66 in June 2022.

    Rushil Decor shares closed at 286.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.

    Rushil Decor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.82213.92210.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.82213.92210.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.75119.26105.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.251.48-10.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7812.5610.92
    Depreciation7.246.326.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.6352.4157.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6721.9041.40
    Other Income2.270.320.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9422.2241.57
    Interest7.526.544.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4215.6736.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4215.6736.71
    Tax4.222.119.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2013.5627.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2013.5627.20
    Equity Share Capital26.5419.9119.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.316.8113.66
    Diluted EPS5.316.8113.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.316.8113.66
    Diluted EPS5.316.8113.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

