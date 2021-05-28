Rubfila Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.21 crore, up 72.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.21 crore in March 2021 up 72.97% from Rs. 66.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.53 crore in March 2021 up 142.31% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2021 up 64.04% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2020.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2020.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 84.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.48% returns over the last 6 months and 219.47% over the last 12 months.