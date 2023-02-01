English
    RS Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 88.61% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 106.11% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.RS Software shares closed at 25.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.
    RS Software (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.374.726.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.374.726.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.170.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.235.737.31
    Depreciation0.920.891.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.993.012.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-5.09-5.07
    Other Income0.090.190.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-4.90-4.96
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.68-4.90-4.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.68-4.90-4.96
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.68-4.90-4.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.68-4.90-4.96
    Minority Interest0.130.170.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.55-4.73-4.82
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
    Diluted EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
    Diluted EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
