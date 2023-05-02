RPG Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore in March 2023 up 14.15% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 up 37.63% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 up 20.18% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2022.

RPG Life shares closed at 837.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.64% returns over the last 6 months and 42.22% over the last 12 months.