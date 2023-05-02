English
    RPG Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore in March 2023 up 14.15% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 up 37.63% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 up 20.18% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022.

    RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2022.

    RPG Life shares closed at 837.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.64% returns over the last 6 months and 42.22% over the last 12 months.

    RPG Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.49130.60103.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.49130.60103.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.4220.2623.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.2625.3916.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.19-3.18-3.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.7728.2925.04
    Depreciation3.893.913.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.3230.6329.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0225.309.73
    Other Income1.840.511.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8625.8110.99
    Interest0.050.070.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8125.7410.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.8125.7410.93
    Tax3.466.633.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.3519.117.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.3519.117.52
    Equity Share Capital13.2313.2313.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2611.564.55
    Diluted EPS6.2611.564.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2611.564.55
    Diluted EPS6.2611.564.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am