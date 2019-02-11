Rolta Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore, down 33.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore in December 2018 down 33.88% from Rs. 770.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,063.17 crore in December 2018 down 2090.58% from Rs. 53.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 45.55 crore in December 2018 down 117.53% from Rs. 259.89 crore in December 2017.

Rolta shares closed at 3.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -89.13% returns over the last 6 months and -94.05% over the last 12 months.