Rolta Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore, down 33.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rolta India are:
Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore in December 2018 down 33.88% from Rs. 770.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,063.17 crore in December 2018 down 2090.58% from Rs. 53.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 45.55 crore in December 2018 down 117.53% from Rs. 259.89 crore in December 2017.
Rolta shares closed at 3.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -89.13% returns over the last 6 months and -94.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rolta India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|509.30
|626.43
|770.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|509.30
|626.43
|770.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|359.18
|233.74
|340.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|145.59
|147.07
|143.33
|Depreciation
|63.03
|63.66
|66.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.78
|87.84
|30.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-110.28
|94.12
|189.60
|Other Income
|1.70
|2.07
|3.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-108.58
|96.19
|193.09
|Interest
|170.74
|170.88
|159.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-279.32
|-74.69
|33.16
|Exceptional Items
|-1,000.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,279.42
|-74.69
|33.16
|Tax
|-216.25
|-16.56
|-20.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,063.17
|-58.13
|53.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,063.17
|-58.13
|53.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,063.17
|-58.13
|53.41
|Equity Share Capital
|165.89
|165.89
|164.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-64.10
|-3.50
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|-63.70
|-3.40
|3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-64.10
|-3.50
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|-63.70
|-3.40
|3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited