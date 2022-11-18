Rollatainers Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2022 down 35.51% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 100.55% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -55.17% over the last 12 months.