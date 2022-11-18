Rollatainers Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2022 down 35.51% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 100.55% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.
Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -55.17% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.14
|2.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.14
|2.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.10
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.03
|1.39
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.21
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-1.56
|-3.41
|Other Income
|0.12
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-1.56
|-3.40
|Interest
|0.54
|0.52
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-2.08
|-3.80
|Exceptional Items
|-6.57
|-11.67
|-1.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.12
|-13.75
|-5.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.12
|-13.75
|-5.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.12
|-13.75
|-5.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.12
|-13.75
|-5.26
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|33.46
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
