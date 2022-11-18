English
    Rollatainers Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2022 down 35.51% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 100.55% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

    Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -55.17% over the last 12 months.

    Rollatainers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.142.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.142.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.100.83
    Depreciation0.031.391.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.211.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-1.56-3.41
    Other Income0.12--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-1.56-3.40
    Interest0.540.520.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.55-2.08-3.80
    Exceptional Items-6.57-11.67-1.58
    P/L Before Tax-7.12-13.75-5.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.12-13.75-5.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.12-13.75-5.37
    Minority Interest----0.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.12-13.75-5.26
    Equity Share Capital25.0125.0125.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----33.46
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.49-1.72
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.49-1.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.49-1.72
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.49-1.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm