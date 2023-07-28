English
    RITES Q1 results: Profit falls 26% to Rs 96 crore in Q1

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    July 28, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
    RITES

    RITES is a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

     
     
    Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd on July 28 said its profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 26 percent to Rs 96 crore in the April-June quarter. It had posted a PAT of Rs 129 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    The company's operating revenue, excluding other income, stood at Rs 503.7 crore in the quarter under review, down 13 percent from Rs 578.33 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    The decline in revenue is largely attributed to a fall in export earnings and a decrease in quality assurance revenue, the company said in a statement.

    The company also said that the fall in its net profit can be attributed to a decrease in revenue.

    RITES also said that the fall in revenue from its turnkey segment was due to the impact of bad weather on execution in certain regions. It witnessed a nearly 44 percent decline in revenues from its turnkey segment during Q1FY2024.

    Revenues from the company's export segment also slumped by 52 percent on-year during the quarter, while revenues from its lease and consultancy segment declined by 8.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

    The company's operating margin during the quarter fell significantly to 25 percent compared to 27 percent during the same period a year ago.

    The operating margin of its export segment fell to 11.1 percent from 25.4 percent a year ago. Similarly, the operating margin from the lease segment also witnessed a fall to 37 percent from 41 percent a year ago.

    The operating margin from RITES' consultancy and turnkey segment was recorded at 44.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, a decline from 45.2 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, in the year-ago period.

    Back in November, RITES Chairman & Managing Directors Rahul Mittal had told Moneycontrol that RITES will find it difficult to maintain profit margin going forward.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:01 pm

