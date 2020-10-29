Rishabh Digha Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 55.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2020 down 55.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 down 58.49% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2019.

Rishabh Digha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2019.

Rishabh Digha shares closed at 19.35 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -19.54% over the last 12 months.