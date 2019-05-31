Remi Process Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2019 up 62.38% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2019 down 5.24% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2018.

Remi Process EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2018.