Remi Process Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Process Plant and Machinery are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2019 up 62.38% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2019 down 5.24% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2018.
Remi Process EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2018.
|
|Remi Process Plant and Machinery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.72
|2.17
|7.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.72
|2.17
|7.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.71
|1.19
|2.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.92
|-0.74
|2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.18
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.64
|1.02
|-0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|-0.61
|0.64
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.60
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.84
|-0.01
|1.95
|Interest
|0.28
|0.27
|1.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.56
|-0.28
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.56
|-0.28
|0.87
|Tax
|0.35
|-0.12
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.21
|-0.16
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.21
|-0.16
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|1.76
|1.76
|1.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.87
|-0.92
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|6.87
|-0.92
|4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.87
|-0.92
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|6.87
|-0.92
|4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited