Reliance Nippon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 308.22 crore, down 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.22 crore in June 2019 down 18.46% from Rs. 378.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.64 crore in June 2019 up 12.51% from Rs. 109.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.02 crore in June 2019 up 12.59% from Rs. 167.00 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2018.

Reliance Nippon shares closed at 227.35 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 62.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.