Reliance Naval Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore in December 2018 down 3.57% from Rs. 53.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 371.57 crore in December 2018 down 123.42% from Rs. 166.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2018 down 119.65% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Naval shares closed at 10.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.09% returns over the last 6 months and -73.55% over the last 12 months.