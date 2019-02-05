Reliance Naval Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Naval and Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore in December 2018 down 3.57% from Rs. 53.99 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 371.57 crore in December 2018 down 123.42% from Rs. 166.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2018 down 119.65% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2017.
Reliance Naval shares closed at 10.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.09% returns over the last 6 months and -73.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Naval and Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.06
|57.32
|53.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.06
|57.32
|53.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.00
|45.51
|31.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.45
|-40.40
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.99
|6.06
|7.42
|Depreciation
|52.04
|52.05
|49.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-13.47
|50.38
|5.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.95
|-56.28
|-39.84
|Other Income
|0.66
|1.51
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.29
|-54.77
|-38.43
|Interest
|317.28
|308.36
|182.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-371.57
|-363.13
|-220.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-371.57
|-363.13
|-220.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|-53.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-371.57
|-363.13
|-166.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-371.57
|-363.13
|-166.31
|Equity Share Capital
|737.59
|737.59
|737.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.04
|-4.92
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-5.04
|-4.92
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.04
|-4.92
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-5.04
|-4.92
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
