    Reliance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207,559.00 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207,559.00 crore in June 2023 down 5.36% from Rs. 219,304.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16,011.00 crore in June 2023 down 10.83% from Rs. 17,955.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41,906.00 crore in June 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 40,244.00 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.54 in June 2022.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,619.85 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207,559.00212,945.00219,304.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207,559.00212,945.00219,304.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95,809.00104,031.00130,528.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods38,372.0037,778.0037,231.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,513.00-4,706.00-20,890.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6,601.006,471.006,003.00
    Depreciation11,775.0011,456.008,946.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31,197.0030,931.0028,435.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26,318.0026,984.0029,051.00
    Other Income3,813.002,918.002,247.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30,131.0029,902.0031,298.00
    Interest5,837.005,819.003,997.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24,294.0024,083.0027,301.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24,294.0024,083.0027,301.00
    Tax6,112.002,787.007,793.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18,182.0021,296.0019,508.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18,182.0021,296.0019,508.00
    Minority Interest-2,247.00-2,028.00-1,488.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates76.0031.00-65.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16,011.0019,299.0017,955.00
    Equity Share Capital6,766.006,766.006,765.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6628.5226.54
    Diluted EPS23.6628.5226.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6628.5226.54
    Diluted EPS23.6628.5226.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

