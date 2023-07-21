Reliance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207,559.00 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

|Jun'23
|Mar'23
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207,559.00
|212,945.00
|219,304.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207,559.00
|212,945.00
|219,304.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|95,809.00
|104,031.00
|130,528.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38,372.00
|37,778.00
|37,231.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,513.00
|-4,706.00
|-20,890.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,601.00
|6,471.00
|6,003.00
|Depreciation
|11,775.00
|11,456.00
|8,946.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31,197.00
|30,931.00
|28,435.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26,318.00
|26,984.00
|29,051.00
|Other Income
|3,813.00
|2,918.00
|2,247.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30,131.00
|29,902.00
|31,298.00
|Interest
|5,837.00
|5,819.00
|3,997.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24,294.00
|24,083.00
|27,301.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24,294.00
|24,083.00
|27,301.00
|Tax
|6,112.00
|2,787.00
|7,793.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18,182.00
|21,296.00
|19,508.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18,182.00
|21,296.00
|19,508.00
|Minority Interest
|-2,247.00
|-2,028.00
|-1,488.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|76.00
|31.00
|-65.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16,011.00
|19,299.00
|17,955.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,766.00
|6,766.00
|6,765.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.66
|28.52
|26.54
|Diluted EPS
|23.66
|28.52
|26.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.66
|28.52
|26.54
|Diluted EPS
|23.66
|28.52
|26.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
