Reliance Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 81.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,582.00 crore in September 2022 down 15.31% from Rs. 1,372.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.00 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2021.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.