    Reliance Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 81.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,582.00 crore in September 2022 down 15.31% from Rs. 1,372.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.00 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2021.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.0080.0081.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.0080.0081.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0014.0016.00
    Depreciation28.0032.0033.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.00106.0093.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-65.00-72.00-61.00
    Other Income1.001.004.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-64.00-71.00-57.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.00-71.00-57.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.00-71.00-57.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.00-71.00-57.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1,518.00-1,467.00-1,315.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,582.00-1,538.00-1,372.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.77-5.60-5.00
    Diluted EPS-5.77-5.60-5.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.77-5.60-5.00
    Diluted EPS-5.77-5.60-5.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm