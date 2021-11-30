Reliance Comm Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, down 36.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in September 2021 down 36.72% from Rs. 128.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,372.00 crore in September 2021 down 13.95% from Rs. 1,204.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2021 up 41.46% from Rs. 41.00 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.75 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 77.42% over the last 12 months.